Dent (DENT) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Dent (DENT) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Dent has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $98.99 million and $22.75 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

