Dent Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Dent has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $89.60 million and $5.47 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

