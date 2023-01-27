Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €10.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($11.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($11.63) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.52) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.11) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.70) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.46) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €9.73 ($10.57) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.25 ($5.71) and a 1 year high of €8.07 ($8.77). The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.94.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

