Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $525.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $523.52.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $463.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $401.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.64. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $621.41.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,654 shares of company stock worth $6,236,510 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 13.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

