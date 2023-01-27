Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $115.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $150.00.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.47.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $104.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.05 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total value of $1,081,235.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,610,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

