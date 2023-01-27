Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DPSGY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $43.36. 85,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $62.03.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.23 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
