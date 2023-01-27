Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of DPSGY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $43.36. 85,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $62.03.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.23 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on DPSGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. AlphaValue lowered Deutsche Post to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Deutsche Post from €50.50 ($54.89) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.