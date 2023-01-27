Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.65) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €26.40 ($28.70) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($32.07) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €20.30 ($22.06) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.97. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($19.71).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.