Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

