dForce USD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,328.47 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $167.20 million and $4,328.47 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00380331 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00029126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016235 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000823 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017392 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000400 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000149 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01521438 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $4,454.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.