Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,030 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,030 ($49.89) price objective from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.19) target price on Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($55.71) target price on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($62.03) to GBX 5,100 ($63.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,750 ($34.05) target price on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($53.24) price target on Diageo in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,052.86 ($50.18).

DGE stock traded down GBX 47 ($0.58) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,425 ($42.40). The company had a trading volume of 6,480,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,013. The firm has a market cap of £77.72 billion and a PE ratio of 2,446.43. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,067 ($50.35). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,701.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,726.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,629 ($44.93) per share, with a total value of £8,274.12 ($10,244.05). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 679 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,340.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

