Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Raised to GBX 5,100 at Barclays

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 5,010 ($62.03) to GBX 5,100 ($63.14) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($53.24) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($48.90) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($55.71) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,750 ($34.05) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.19) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,052.86 ($50.18).

Shares of LON DGE traded down GBX 47 ($0.58) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,425 ($42.40). The stock had a trading volume of 6,480,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,013. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,067 ($50.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £77.72 billion and a PE ratio of 2,446.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,701.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,726.31.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($46.23) per share, with a total value of £8,289.48 ($10,263.07). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 679 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,340.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

