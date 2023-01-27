Diageo plc Announces Dividend of GBX 30.83 (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.83 ($0.38) per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Diageo Price Performance

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,415 ($42.28) on Friday. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,067 ($50.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,701.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,726.31. The firm has a market cap of £77.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,480.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($53.24) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,750 ($34.05) price objective on Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($62.03) target price on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($48.90) price target on Diageo in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.71) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,094.29 ($50.69).

Insider Activity

About Diageo

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($46.23) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.48 ($10,263.07). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 679 shares of company stock worth $2,485,340.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.