DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the December 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

DIC Asset Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDCCF remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of DIC Asset from €20.50 ($22.28) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.50 ($10.33) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Baader Bank lowered shares of DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €7.50 ($8.15) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

