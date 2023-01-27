Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC) Short Interest Update

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the December 31st total of 52,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Transformation Opportunities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 910,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 1.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 480,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 38.8% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 69,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Price Performance

Digital Transformation Opportunities stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.11. 1,999,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,044. Digital Transformation Opportunities has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Company Profile

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

