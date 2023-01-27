Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

DIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.03 and a 52-week high of $84.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.11 million. Analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

