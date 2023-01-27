Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 278 ($3.44) to GBX 275 ($3.40) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.79) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.60) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 260 ($3.22) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.29) to GBX 259 ($3.21) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.86.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of DIISY stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

