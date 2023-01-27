Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Shares Up 2%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF – Get Rating) shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. 427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Distell Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87.

Distell Group Company Profile

Distell Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of wines, spirits, ciders, and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Scottish Leader, Black Bottle, Bunnahabhain, Tobermory, Deanston, Ledaig, Cruz Vodka, Kibao, Kingfisher, Caprice Wines, Hunter's Choice, Altar Wines, and Yatta Juice brand names.

