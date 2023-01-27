DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Update

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.0 days.

DKSH Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKSHF remained flat at $75.27 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.83. DKSH has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $75.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DKSH in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

DKSH Company Profile

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

Featured Stories

