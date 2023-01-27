Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.27. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

