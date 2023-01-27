DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.90.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Trading Down 4.3 %

DoorDash stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $130.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.01.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,935.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,620 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $45,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.