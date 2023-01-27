Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Down to $31.68

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.68, but opened at $30.36. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 34,021 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 77.66% and a return on equity of 75.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,990.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $211,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,990.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.73 per share, with a total value of $50,564.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,068.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 38,492 shares of company stock worth $1,092,910. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 34,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

