DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 237.2% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLY. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $43,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $171,000.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 265,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,120. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $18.27.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%.

(Get Rating)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.