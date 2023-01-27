DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,010 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 136.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 136.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 146.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DraftKings Price Performance
DraftKings stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.
DraftKings Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.