DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,010 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 136.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 136.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 146.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

