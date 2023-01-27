Dragonchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.61 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $4.61 million and $21,765.68 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002634 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 103.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.98 or 0.00400933 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,526.64 or 0.28142545 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00582760 BTC.
About Dragonchain
Dragonchain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Dragonchain Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
