Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRREF traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.50. 18,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.37. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$6.58 and a 52 week high of C$9.10.

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Residential REIT is a newly created, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

Further Reading

