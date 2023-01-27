Driver Group (LON:DRV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.10

Shares of Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.10 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 27.89 ($0.35). Driver Group shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33), with a volume of 133,020 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market cap of £14.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,700.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.10.

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

