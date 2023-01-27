DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Update

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,900 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the December 31st total of 757,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other DSS news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 334,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $77,031.83. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,914,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,294.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 59.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

DSS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 85,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,009. DSS has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 million. DSS had a negative net margin of 109.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DSS will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

