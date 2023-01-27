Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dundee Stock Performance

Shares of DDEJF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.92. Dundee has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 29.11 and a quick ratio of 28.83.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

