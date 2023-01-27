Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BROS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.36.

NYSE BROS opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.05 and a beta of 2.54.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $198.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 831.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

