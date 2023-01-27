Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.