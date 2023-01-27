Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $27.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of EBMT opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp Montana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

