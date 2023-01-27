Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.77

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and traded as high as $10.78. Eagle Point Credit shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 476,280 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $436.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Eagle Point Credit Cuts Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.91%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 73.9% in the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 32.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 37.2% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 43,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

