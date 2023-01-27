Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.27-$9.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.27-9.06 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.69.

Shares of EMN traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.74. 1,155,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,836. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.59. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $124.85. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

