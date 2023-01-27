Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $91.75, but opened at $88.00. Eastman Chemical shares last traded at $88.47, with a volume of 258,868 shares.

The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 3.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Stories

