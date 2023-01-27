EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.78

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.78 and traded as high as $52.31. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 32,435 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

