EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 60 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.00.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $482.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $574.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The business had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

