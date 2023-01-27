EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 14,216 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 298,580 shares of company stock worth $48,452,938 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $159.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.34 and its 200-day moving average is $164.79. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.52, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

