EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 1,687 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,401,824 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $169.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $239.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.53.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

