EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,416,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,619,000 after buying an additional 39,751 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $205.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.97 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,077,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,674 shares of company stock worth $56,558,342 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.22.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

