EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Lowers Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after buying an additional 1,115,869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,263,000 after purchasing an additional 667,656 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,316,000 after purchasing an additional 525,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $271.16 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $324.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

