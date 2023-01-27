EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Takes $1.73 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Insider Activity

Roblox Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,791,858. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBLX stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $73.71.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

