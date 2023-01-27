Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT) Short Interest Up 102.0% in January

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 128,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 29.8% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 39,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.74. 2,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,577. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $45.08.

Elanco Animal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

