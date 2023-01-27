Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. Electroneum has a market cap of $51.96 million and $95,058.45 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004361 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001053 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000606 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002500 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00012197 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000152 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,938,146,071 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
