Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the December 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Price Performance

Shares of ELEMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 3,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,647. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Canada, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

