Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Raises Dividend to $1.48 Per Share

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.48 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28.

Elevance Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Elevance Health has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Elevance Health to earn $32.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $502.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $429.07 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 29.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

