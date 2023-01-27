Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their outperform rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $580.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q1 2023 earnings at $9.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $10.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $10.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $37.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $579.84.

Elevance Health stock opened at $502.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $429.07 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $502.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.19.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.05%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 29.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,936,997,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,151,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,006,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,648,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

