Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.0% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $345.02. The company had a trading volume of 485,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $327.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,141 shares of company stock worth $44,151,279. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

