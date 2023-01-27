Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.26. 16,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 408,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) by 238.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

See Also

