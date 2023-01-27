Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EMRAF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.65. 1,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389. Emera has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

