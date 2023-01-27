Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Trading Down 5.2 %
Emerson Radio stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Emerson Radio has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.
About Emerson Radio
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerson Radio (MSN)
