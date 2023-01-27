Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Trading Down 5.2 %

Emerson Radio stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Emerson Radio has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

